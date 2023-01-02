At least 14 killed after armed attack at Mexican prison; more than 20 inmates escape

At least 10 guards and four inmates were killed in an armed attack at a prison in a northern Mexico border town, Juarez, on Sunday, said authorities. Additionally, nearly 24 inmates escaped and 13 others were injured following the chaos that erupted. At least two more people were killed following armed aggression elsewhere in the city.

According to reports, the supposed jailbreak was triggered when gunmen in armoured vehicles opened fire and attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez, however, it is not immediately clear who carried out the attack.

The initial investigation found that the attackers arrived at 7:00 am (local time), at the Cereso No. 3 state prison and opened fire, said El Paso Times, citing officials. The state police took back control, late Sunday, said the state prosecutor’s office and indicated that an investigation into the deadly attack is underway.

Juarez, which is across the border from the United States’ Texas city of El Paso also witnessed another armed aggression later in the day where two drivers were killed. In a separate incident, “Minutes before what happened, it was reported in the Avenida Manuel Gomez Morin, an armed attack against elements of the Municipal Police, in which, after a chase, four men were captured and a Ford Expedition truck was seized”, said the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office.

At the moment, it is unclear if these three incidents were linked. This comes months after a fight between members of two rival cartels broke out in the same prison prompting the officials to deploy hundreds of Mexican soldiers in Juarez. The riots killed at least 11 people, mostly civilians, while two inmates were also shot dead.

