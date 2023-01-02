Russia using its New Year's assault to 'kill as many civilians as possible', claim Ukrainian officials

Just a day into the New Year and Russia has been reportedly making critical infrastructure in Ukraine the target of its drone attacks. As per Ukrainian officials, Moscow on Monday continued its New Year's assault where it fired a barrage of missiles at Kyiv.

Taking to the Telegram app, Kyiv's Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said that it is loud in the capital due to night drone attacks. As per him "several waves of (Iranian-made) Shahed drones" were used to target "critical infrastructure facilities". However, he said that Ukraine's "Air defence is at work."

Watch | War in Ukraine: Blasts in early hours of New Year's day, Kyiv residents shout 'glory to Ukraine'

As per a Reuters report citing Kyiv's military administration by 3 am local time (0100 GMT) the nation's air defence system had destroyed 16 air objects above the city.

The regional military command in Ukraine's east also reported that the air defence system has similarly destroyed nine Iranian-made Shahed drones over the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Monday early morning.

Also read | Zelensky tells Russian people Putin waging war just to stay in power and is destroying them

The fresh assault on Saturday as per AFP killed three people and on Sunday one person lost their life to the attacks.

As per Mayor Vitali Klitschko in Kyiv's northeastern Desnyanskyi district emergency services had to be dispatched after a 19-year-old man was injured due to debris from a drone.

Also read | Attacks launched on New Year were targetted at drone production facilities in Ukraine: Russia

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Moscow's New Year attack targeted downtown areas of large cities which as per him shows a change in Russia's tactics.

Massive shelling of the downtown areas of large cities of 🇺🇦 on the night of Dec 31 to Jan 1 speaks of another change in the type of war.

Russia no longer has any military goals & is trying to kill as many civilians as possible and destroy more civilian facilities. A war to kill. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 1, 2023 ×

Taking to Twitter he called the ongoing assault "A war to kill" and claimed "Russia no longer has any military goals" and added that the aggressor nation "is trying to kill as many civilians as possible and destroy more civilian facilities."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE