Eight coaches of the Suryanagari Express derail near Pali, Rajasthan in India

Eight coaches of a train derailed during the wee hours of Monday in Rajasthan, India. The Suryanagari Express, that was en route from Mumbai to Jodhpur in, derailed near Pali at 3:27 am between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division.

No casualties have been reported from the incident, North Western Railway said. However, ten people have sustained injuries in the accident.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to those who suffered "grievous" injuries and Rs 25,000 to those who sustained minor injuries. He also said that he is monitoring the situation and promised emergency assistance and timely medical support.

Constantly monitoring the unfortunate accident of the Bandra-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express. All emergency assistance and timely medical support were ensured.

Compensation also granted;

₹1 lakh towards grievous injuries.

"Higher officials are expected to reach the spot soon. General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur," the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway said.

The movement of several other trains was affected due to the incident.

A passenger told ANI news agency, "Within five minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after two-three minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least eight sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived."

