Taliban issue stark warning as TTP forms 'new cabinet' to challenge Pakistan govt

Terrorism activities have increased in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan, with reports of attacks emerging almost daily.

The Khorasan Diary (TKD) publication reported this weekend that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has announced its new appointments dividing the outfit into various ministries.

TTP said in a statement: "Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has announced its new appointments dividing the outfit into various ministries, Defence, Judiciary, Information, Political affairs, Economic Affairs, Education, a fatwa issuing authority, Intelligence and a department for construction."

The move is deemed a direct challenge to the sovereignty of the Pakistani civilian government and its military establishment.

Besides that, TTP also warned the Shehbaz Sharif government of Pakistan. In a viral video, TTP commander Omar Shahid can be seen threatening to launch a "religious war" against the Pakistani government.

In the video, Shahid is heard saying: "We are offering sacrifices in Pakistan jihad following the footsteps of the Prophet's Companions in the Battle of Badr. God willing, we shall liberate Pakistan and break the shackles of slavery." In the cation, it is written that the video was released by TTP's Umar Media on November 25, 2022. But there's no verification.

TTP is an alliance of the Taliban, that took control of neighbouring Afghanistan on August 15 in 2021. According to Pakistan-based media outlets, the Islamic outfit stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Meanwhile, General Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said that a "national consensus" is needed to address the current economic issues and to fight the other challenges posed by terrorism.

