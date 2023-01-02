To look like a 'real-life' wolf, Japanese man splurges whopping amount on costume

To fulfil his dream of looking like a 'real-life' wolf from head to toe, a Japanese man spent ¥3,000,000 (approximately USD22,880) on a custom-made outfit from a company called Zeppet.

Refusing to disclose his identity, the man stated, "Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of 'being one someday'."

To go through measurements and fittings, the man made multiple visits to the studio. Speaking about it, he said, "We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications."

It took fifty days for Zeppet to complete the outfit, which left the man impressed as it matched his expectations.

“At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to 'look like a real wolf walking on hind legs' was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined,” the man said.

“Not only did the specs perfectly cover all of my preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed me that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort,” he further stated.

Earlier, another costume was designed by Zeppet for a man who wanted to appear like a dog.