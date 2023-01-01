Andhra Pradesh: Three dead in stampede at another Chandrababu Naidu event

A stampede broke out at another event of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, killing three women and injuring some other people. The event was being organised by the TDP in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur for the distribution of Sankranti gifts among the poor, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The incident occurred when the TDP was distributing gifts among the poor in association with a voluntary organisation. A large number of women queued up to get the gifts, with some of them breaking the line and trying to move forward thereby resulting in the stampede.

One woman died on the spot while the other two succumbed at a government hospital. The stampede occurred after Chandrababu Naidu left the venue after launching the programme.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock at the incident at Guntur in which three people died in a stampede. He also announced to provide ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. https://t.co/iCOhubboqs — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023 ×

Police officials paid a visit to the spot with an official telling PTI that the programme was suspended soon after the stampede.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the stampede at Guntur and instructed officials to ensure quality medicare to those injured. Andhra Pradesh home minister Minister V. Rajini, who visited the government hospital, blamed Chandrababu Naidu for the deaths, alleging people were dying due to his stunts.

Naidu, while expressing shock, announced to provide ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, news agency ANI reported.

This is the second such incident at another event of Naidu in less than a week.

On December 28, eight people, including two women, were killed in a stampede during a roadshow of the former chief minister in Kundukur town of Nellore district.

(With inputs from agencies)

