'RRR' star Jr NTR to begin shooting for his 30th film next month; here're more deets

Hyderabad, IndiaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Jan 01, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

Jr NTR's 30th film will release in 2024. Photograph:(Instagram)

After 'RRR', Jr NTR will be seen in Koratala Siva directorial, which is being bankrolled by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuvasudha Arts.

'RRR' star Jr NTR will start filming his 30th movie next month. On Sunday, the makers of the tentatively titled 'NTR30' announced that the Telugu film will see the actor reuniting with his 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva. The project is expected to release worldwide on April 5, 2024.

NTR Arts, one of the banners behind the film, posted the announcement on its official Twitter page. "A man’s fury is the cure for a disease called courage. #NTR30 in cinemas on April 5th, 2024. Shoot begins next month. Happy New Year," the production house said in the tweet.

The is bankrolled by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuvasudha Arts.

R Ratnavelu has joined the team as director of photography while Sabu Cyril has taken over the duty of production designer. Sreekar Prasad will serve as editor on the project and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the movie.

Jr NTR will also be working with 'KGF' films director Prashanth Neel on a movie, which will be his 31st project in showbiz. Touted to be a pan-India release, this film will reportedly be announced after Prashanth wraps ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas.

