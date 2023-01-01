India and Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities as part of annual practice

India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities on Sunday (January 1) as part of an annual practice, which is aimed at avoiding an attack on those facilities in case of an escalation in hostilities. Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement that it submitted the list of its nuclear installations to the Indian mission in the Pakistan capital city, Islamabad.

The annual practice has been followed by the neighbouring nations for more than three decades—since 1992.

The nuclear-armed rivals exchanged the lists as per the provisions of Article II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities. It was signed on December 31, 1988, and ratified on 27 January 1991.

In a statement, Pakistan's foreign office said: "The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today."

The statement mentioned that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also handed over the list of nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.



(With inputs from agencies)

