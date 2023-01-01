New York City: Three cops injured in machete attack on New Year's Eve; suspect shot

Three police officers were attacked with a machete during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City, police said adding the suspect was shot in the shoulder by one of the officers. The attack happened a little after 10 pm on Saturday, about eight blocks from the iconic Times Square, just outside the high-security zone where revellers are screened for weapons.

The suspect is a 19-year-old man who has not been identified yet.

New York's mayor Eric Adam, New York City Police Department's (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell and other officials held a press conference on Sunday giving details about the attack.

Mayor Eric Adams said that all three police officers were in stable condition. Adams praised the police response by saying that officers immediately secured the scene.

Meanwhile, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack happened approximately at 10-11 pm.

This is the weapon that was recovered at the scene. https://t.co/Waaux2hUTt pic.twitter.com/EijU7QUgkQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023 ×

"Officers assigned to the New Year's Eve Detail were at the corner of West 52nd street and 8th Avenue outside the security screening zone when unprovoked, a 19-year-old male approached an officer and attempted to strike him over the head with a machete. The male then struck two additional officers," Sewell said.

Sewell added that one of the officers, an eight-year veteran suffered a laceration to the head. Another officer, who recently graduated from the police academy suffered a skull fracture and a laceration to the head.

She did not elaborate the nature of the injuries the third officer sustained and said the 19-year-old suspect is being treated for his injuries.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Mike Driscoll, the assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who was also present during the press conference on Sunday, said that there was no ongoing threat. “We believe this was a sole individual at this time. There is nothing to indicate otherwise," Driscoll said.



