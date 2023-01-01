New York approves human composting. All you need to know about transformation of human body into soil

New York has approved the human composting law, which is aimed at a natural organic reduction after death, which basically means an eco-friendly solution to burial and cremation to transform human remains into life-giving soil. It is also known as terramation.

The legislative move by New York governor Kathy Hochul makes the state sixth to legalise the law since 2019. The law will provide New Yorkers with an environmentally-safe alternative to burial. Hochu signed the legislation on Saturday.

In 2019, Washington approved human composting, becoming the first state in the United States to do so. After that Colorado and Oregon legalise it in 2021. Vermont and California approved it in 2022.

All you need to know about human composting process

The process of transformation of a human body into soil involves placing a dead body in a reusable vessel with biodegradable materials. Those materials act as a catalyst to help the process of transformation into nutrient-dense soil. The soil can be returned to loved ones also or can be returned to the earth elsewhere.

However, human remains are not supposed to simply be put on the compost heap. Before proceeding with the process, the remains must be sent to a cemetery corporation for certification.

The step involves checking and preparing the remains for the organic reduction facility. It should be suitably contained and ventilated and must not contain "a battery, battery pack, power cell, radioactive implant, or radioactive device".

Those who advocate human composting have claimed that the process is economical as well as environmental.

