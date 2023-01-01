Iran releases football players arrested for attending mixed-gender party

The government authorities in Iran released the football players who were earlier arrested for participating in the mixed-gender party in Tehran, reported the local media.

On Sunday, the media reported that they had arrested the footballers who were "in an abnormal state due to alcohol consumption". "All the footballers present at the birthday party in the city of Damavand have been released," stated the Young Journalists Club.

Fars news agency stated that the authorities had started the process of footballers’ release, two of whom played for Esteghlal FC.

The government authorities had arrested the football players who were part of a mixed-gender party on Sunday.

"Several current and former players of one of Tehran's prominent football clubs were arrested last night (Saturday) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand," Tasnim news agency had stated.

According to Iranian law, only non-Muslims are allowed consumption of alcohol and that too for religious purposes. Meanwhile, the law also forbids dancing with the opposite gender.

Violent unrest has rocked the Islamic republic since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16 in police custody after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly not following the strict Islamic dress code for women.

The officials in Iran have confirmed that hundreds of citizens have lost their lives in the violent protest, which include members of security forces, and the police have arrested thousands.

Many former and current football players along with other athletes and prominent personalities have been questioned or detained by the government authorities after they raised their voices in support of protests.