Pakistan: 22 injured in celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve across Karachi

Twenty-two people were injured in celebratory gunfire in different parts of Karachi on New Year's eve. According to a report by Geo News early Sunday, as the clock struck 12 am to announce the arrival of the New Year, Karachi resonated with the sounds of heavy gunfire despite authorities banning the display of firearms.

The Geo News report said among the injured people, eight were taken to the Civil Hospital, four to the Jinnah Hospital and 10 to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Those hospitalised at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital include women and children.

It is not yet clear how many people have been arrested in connection with celebratory gun firing across Karachi. Geo News reported that three people were arrested in Korangi and charged with attempted murder. The law enforcers, meanwhile, arrested over 10 in the city.

However, a Karachi Police spokesperson told the Dawn on Sunday that 20 suspects were arrested across the city and cases were registered against them.

Just a few days back, Karachi's Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho had ordered all zonal Deputy IGPs to take strict legal action against people involved in aerial firing on New Year and directed the officers to arrest, register cases against such elements under provisions of murder and attempt to murder, the Pakistani Observer reported.

Additionally, Karachi's city commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon imposed a two-day ban (December 31 till January 1 morning) on carrying and display of arms, aerial firing, firecrackers and pillion riding of two-wheelers.



