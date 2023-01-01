Lula’s return as president ‘cultural revival’ for Brazil, says Amazon star Amarantos

The remarkable victory of Brazil's leftist leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, against ultra-conservative President Jair Bolsonaro is a matter of joy for the people of Brazil. Silva's supporters are calling his inauguration ceremony 'Lulapalooza' after the annual musical extravaganza.

Lula's triumph has toned down the rueful environment in Brazil after the demise of football legend Pele, The Guardian reported. Bolsonaro's defeat at the hands of 60 million Brazilian citizens has saved Brazil's young democracy and its international reputation.

There is contentment, not only in Brazil but also overseas. Many people believed that Lula's career was in ruins when he was in jail in 2018 over corruption charges. However, he was proven innocent later.

As a sign of global political relief, more than 60 high-level delegations will attend Lula's inauguration, including King Felipe of Spain, Presidents of Germany and Portugal, and Latin American leaders. Early in 2023, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, would visit Brazil.

Watch | Lula Da Silva set to be sworn in as President



Artists across Brazil believe that Lula's success in one of the grandest elections of the generation has also marked a cultural revival for Brazil. The country's top artists have also headed to join a new era, including the drag queen Pablo Vittar, the sambista Martinho da Vila, and the Amazon star Gaby Amarantos.

"My heart is full of hope. There's so much to build. But I can see the hope at the end of the tunnel," said Amrantos.

However, officials fear the possibility of an extremist attack at the January 1 fiesta. "Don't worry about all this noise. Those who lost the election need to pipe down – and those who won have the right to throw a big party," the president-elect said on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)