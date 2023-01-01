NCA to work with IPL franchises in workload management drill for 20 targeted players for 2023 World Cup

The BCCI in its latest review meeting in Mumbai on Sunday, January 1st, is believed to have targeted 20 probable players for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India this year. The meeting is said to be attended by head coach Rahul Dravid, all-format captain Rohit Sharma, NCA head VVS Laxman and chief selector Chetan Sharma while new BCCI boss Roger Binny was available via video conferencing.

Off the many takeaways from this review meeting, one that headlined is that NCA will be monitoring those players’ workload management while working in tandem with their respective IPL teams.

Other than this, India’s failed World T20 campaign was also discussed while talks on some future events including the World Test Championship cycle and the roadmap to 50-over World Cup were also held.

"It was a very constructive and fruitful meeting where we have reviewed the past performance and planned for the future events, including World Cup and World Test Championship (WTC). We will give preference for international cricket while making sure the IPL is not diluted," a BCCI source, who attended the meeting, said.

"The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the BCCI source said.

Something else that was given preference was the fitness aspect with the famous Yo-Yo Test being the chief criteria.

"The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players," the BCCI said in a statement after the meeting.