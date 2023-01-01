Pope Francis hails ‘beloved’ Benedict XVI in New Year’s Day address

Pope Francis, in his address delivered in a New Year's Day service on Sunday at the Vatican, remembered his predecessor "beloved" Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, a day after the latter died aged 95. "Today we entrust the beloved pope emeritus Benedict XVI to the most holy mother (the Virgin Mary), to accompany him in his passage from this world to God," said Francis.

The pope presided over a Mass held in St Peter's Basilica as preparations continued for public viewing of Benedict's mortal remains in the same church for three days starting Monday.

ALSO READ| Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away at 95 in Vatican City

As per the wishes of Benedict, the authorities will hold his funeral in a solemn, sober and simple manner on Thursday. This will be the first time in a long period that a sitting pope will head his predecessor's funeral.

As January 1 marks the feast of Mary, the Mother of God, Pope Francis prayed that Pope Emeritus Benedict be accompanied by Madonna "on his passage from this world to God".

He further appealed for the establishment of peace in war-ravaged countries like Ukraine and Russia.

"Let us pray to our Mother in a special way for her sons and daughters who are suffering and no longer have the strength to pray, and for our many brothers and sisters throughout the world who are victims of war, passing these holidays in darkness and cold, in poverty and fear, immersed in violence and indifference," the Pope said.

WATCH | Pope Benedict XVI: The first pontiff in some 600 years to resign

He appealed to the faithful to work towards establishing peace and not "waste time glued to a keyboard in front of a computer screen" but to "dirty our hands and to do some good".