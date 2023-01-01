Colombia government finalises six-month ceasefire deal with five armed groups

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in his New Year's Eve announcement, said that his government has reached a six-month ceasefire deal with the country's five largest armed groups. Making the truce was the main goal of the president's "total peace" policy, which is aimed at ending armed conflict within the country that has continued even after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) was dissolved in 2017.

"We have agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with the ELN, the Second Marquetalia, the Central General Staff, the AGC and the Self-Defence Forces of the Sierra Nevada from January 1 to June 30, 2023, extendable depending on progress in the negotiations," tweeted Petro.

"This is a bold act. The bilateral ceasefire obliges the armed organisations and the state to respect it. There will be a national and international verification mechanism,” he further wrote.

The groups entering the ceasefire deal include leftist guerrilla group like the National Liberation Army (ELN) along with dissident groups which are being operated by former members of the now-demobilised Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Estado Mayor Central and Segunda Marquetalia.

The Colombian government, in a separate statement, stated that multiple letters were received from the church, society and other community organisations with an appeal to end the violence.

The government said that a specific decree would be issued for each organisation, which will specify the conditions and durations of the ceasefire. The ceasefire deal will end on June 30, but can be extended.

Even after efforts made by the government to negotiate with different armed groups in Colombia, so far it has not been successful in containing the violence that engulfs the country.