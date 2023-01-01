Zelensky tells Russian people Putin waging war just to stay in power and is destroying them

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address, on Saturday, New Year’s eve speaking to the Russian people said that their President Vladimir Putin is waging a war against Kyiv to ensure he stays in power “until the end of his life” and is destroying their country.

This comes after Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles over Ukraine, on December 31, as a result of which at least one person was killed while dozens were injured, said officials. In the address, Zelensky switched to speaking Russian, seemingly directing his message to the Russian people and Kremlin following the attacks.

“All this war that you are waging, you – Russia, it is not the war with NATO, as your propagandists lie…It is not for something historical. It’s for one person to remain in power until the end of his life. And what will be with all of you, citizens of Russia, does not concern him,” said Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president’s address followed Putin’s New Year address in which he was seen surrounded by people in military uniforms, referring to which Zelensky said, “Russian leader is hiding behind the troops, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces.”

He added that the Russian president “hides behind you and burns your country and your future. No one will ever forgive you for terror. No one in the world will forgive you for that. Ukraine will not forgive.”

According to Ukrainian officials, missile strikes were also launched by Moscow, on Sunday, on Kyiv, hours into the New Year, but no immediate casualties were reported. Meanwhile, the head of the country’s armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhny, said air defences managed to shoot down at least 12 of the 20 Russian cruise missiles fired, on Saturday.

Additionally, the Ukrainian president also said that “most” of the Russian missiles were intercepted and that if it was not for the air defence the death toll would be “much bigger” and even called the attack inhumane.

Speaking to the Ukrainian people, Zelensky thanked them for their efforts to repel Russian attacks, “We fight as one team - the whole country, all our regions. I admire you all. I want to thank every invincible region of Ukraine.”

While public celebrations to mark the New Year seemed impossible due to the countrywide curfews and attack on New Year’s Eve when sirens wailed across Ukraine, people gathered near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv's central Christmas tree as midnight approached, said media reports. Some residents even sang the national anthem while officials accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians gathered for the New Year celebrations.

On the other hand, Putin speaking to the Russian people in his new year address said that the conflict in Ukraine is about, “defending our people and our historical lands” and “moral, historical rightness is on our side”.

He added, “The West lied about peace. It was preparing for aggression... and now they are cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia.” This comes after the Russian president accused the West of “provoking” Moscow to launch a “special military operation”, as the Kremlin calls it, in Ukraine which began in February 2022.

