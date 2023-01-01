Jeremiah Green, drummer of Rock band Modest Mouse, dies at 45

Jeremiah Green, the drummer of the band Modest Mouse, has passed away. The co-founder of this band breathed his last on Saturday, December 31. He was 45. Green has been battling with stage four cancer. The sad news was shared on the band's Facebook page on New Year's Eve. "I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time.''

Further, the statement reads: "These will come later and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."



Green passed away less than a week after the band revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.



"Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green. He's [sic] is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!" his mother Carol Namatame said in a Facebook post.



Green founded indie rock back in 1992 with the guitarist and singer Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy. Both left the group in 2012. He was mainly known for his drumming.



Green is survived by his wife, Lauren, and their son, Wilder.