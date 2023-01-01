Twitter sued for failure to pay rent of San Francisco office, may default on lease: Report

Twitter is in the news again, and not for the right reasons. Bloomberg has reported that the social media giant, now owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has been sued for not paying rent for its office space in San Francisco. The landlord, Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, has said that a notice had been sent to Twitter on December 16, issuing a warning that the company was in danger of defaulting on the lease. Twitter has rented office space on 30th floor in Hartford Building.

Columbia Reit has now told a San Francisco court that the tenant Twitter has failed to make the payment.

The New York Times reported on December 13 that Twitter has failed to pay rent for its headquarters and few other global offices for weeks. Twitter has recently attracted lawsuit for not making payment for two chartered flights.

Twitter has been in the news ever since its takeover by Elon Musk. First, it was the mass layoff in which nearly half of company's workforce, including the top management, was fired. The platform faced several outages since. Many perceive that Musk has struggled to manage Twitter.

Investors in Tesla and SpaceX, two other companies headed by Elon Musk, have voiced concerns that Musk's attention to Twitter has caused him to 'neglect' companies which made him the icon he is today.

