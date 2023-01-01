Miley Cyrus makes new song announcement to usher in 2023

Miley Cyrus made a special announcement for her fans while hosting her second annual New Year's Eve Party alongside her godmother Dolly Parton on Saturday. The 29-year-old singer revealed that she will usher in the new year with a much-awaited song release.

She teased her new single titled 'Flowers', which is set to release on January 13, in two clips that are currently going viral online.

In the teaser video, Cyrus is seen strutting through a street in a gold mini dress that exposed her abs. "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13," then flashed across a black background in white. The second clip showed Cyrus in a bathing suit strutting through sprinklers.

Check out the clips below.

Also read: Looking back at the best red carpet looks of 2022

Rumours of Cyrus working on a new single had been doing rounds since November. And finally, the singer has unveiled what she had been working on.

Over her singing career spanning over 15 years, Cyrus has released seven studio albums. In 2007, she released 'Meet Miley Cyrus', followed by 'Breakout', 'Can't Be Tamed', 'Bangerz', 'Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz', 'Younger Now' and and her latest 'Plastic Hearts'.

She has also released two EPs till date and they are 'Time of Our Lives' and 'She Is Coming'.

Stunning fans with her ever-changing musical styles, Cyrus has won millions of hearts with her singles too. Some of her popular songs include 'Party in the USA', 'Wrecking Ball', and Midnight Sky'.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE