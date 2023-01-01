At least 10 killed, several injured in blast outside Kabul’s military airport: Reports

An explosion outside the military airport in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, on Sunday, caused multiple casualties and wounded several, according to media reports citing officials. The Taliban-run interior ministry spokesperson, Abdul Nafy Takor, said that the incident occurred at the gate next to Kabul's international airport and the cause remains unclear, reported AFP.

“Today morning, an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” said Takor to Reuters. He added, that an investigation into the incident is underway. "A number of our compatriots have been martyred and wounded in the blast," said Takor, reported AFP.

However, the spokesperson later said that at least 10 people were killed and eight others were injured, reported ANI, citing Khaama Press. Meanwhile, residents said that they heard a loud explosion just before 8:00 am (local time) on the military side of the airport and that the area has since been sealed by the security forces, reported Reuters.

This comes weeks after, at least five Chinese nationals were wounded after gunmen stormed a popular hotel in Kabul, and the responsibility for the attack was later claimed by the Islamic State (IS). The militant group has recently targeted a number of key locations in the Afghan capital including the Russian and Pakistani embassies. So far, hundreds of people have been injured or killed in such attacks since the Taliban took over the country in 2021.

