Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma missing as BCCI shares list of top performers across formats from last year

As 2022 came to an end, we take a look at who were India’s top performers across formats during the last year. Surprisingly, the list doesn’t include two of India’s stalwarts – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. On the last day of 2022, the BCCI listed out best performers from each format.

To begin with, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were the two standout players in red-ball cricket. While Pant scored 680 runs in seven matches at an astonishing average of 61.81 with two centuries and four fifties, Bumrah picked up 22 wickets in just five matches played – averaging 20.31 with the ball, having the best-match figures of 8/47.

Moving to the shorter formats, batter Shreyas Iyer had a phenomenal year in ODIs - hitting 724 runs in 17 matches. He scored six fifties and a hundred averaging 55.69. In the bowling department, seamer Mohammed Siraj performed the best. In 15 ODIs in appeared in last year, Siraj picked up 24 wickets at an average of 23.5.

In the T20Is, one name that just had to be there was that of Suryakumar Yadav. Country’s newest batting sensation, SKY, as he is often known as, scored 1164 runs in 31 matches. In addition to averaging 46.56, which is anyway considered superb in T20s, Surya scored two hundreds in the same year – which is joint-highest by an Indian in this format. To accompany him on the list is the swing specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who picked up 37 wickets in 32 games played at an average of 19.56, with best-match figures of 5/4, that came against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup.

While there were many standout performances to cherish throughout the year, it didn’t go well for team India in terms of success across formats as they lost the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup and even the away Test series against South Africa.