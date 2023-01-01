Iran showcases new attack drones in ongoing wargames near the strategic Strait of Hormuz

Iran on Saturday (December 31) carried out tests of new attack drones, said state TV. The tests were reportedly carried out in coastal area of Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz as part of ongoing annual drill. According to the report, the Ababil-5 attack drone hit its target with a bomb after having travelled 400 kilometres. This drone was used during wargames for the first time. Over the past decade, Iran has tested many other military drones.

Iran, a close ally of Russia in many matters, finds itself at odds with the West on the issue of drones. It recently admitted that it provided drones to Russia which global opinion says were used in the Ukraine war. However, Iran claims that the drones were provided to Russia prior to its invasion of Ukraine. Iran maintains that it is committed to stopping the Ukraine conflict.

Strait of Hormuz near which the drones tests were carried out is part of all-important Persian Gulf. It is an immensely significant waterway as a fifth of world's oil traded passes through this gulf.

Iranian commandos and airborne infantry took part in the ongoing wargames, called Zolfaghar-1401. This was accompanied by participation of fighter jets, military transport aircrafts, helicopters and submarines. It is expected that Iranian forces will fire missiles and test air defence systems as well.

