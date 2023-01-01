Should Prince Harry be stripped of his royal title? Half of Brits think, yes!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to face flak for their Netflix docuseries 'Harry and Meghan.' In the two-part docuseries, which was released on the streaming platform in December, the couple shared some extremely personal moments from their life, how media and paparazzi have plagued their lives, and accused Prince William of rude behaviour, among other things.



After all that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said against the royal family, the couple is losing popularity in the UK, and the recent poll conducted has shockingly revealed that almost half of Britons want Harry to be stripped of his princely title as he continues to make allegations against the royal family.

A recent poll conducted by YouGov in the UK on behalf of The Times found that almost half of Brits who are surveyed want the Duke to be stripped off his royal title. As per the poll, 44% of the people think Harry should be stripped off the title, while 32% feel that there is no need to take his title back.



The same poll also found that people are more sympathetic towards Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton than Harry and Meghan. Some 44 % have a soft corner with the Prince and Princess of Wales, while only 17% sided with Harry and Meghan.

When asked about the new series, 23% of people thought that series made them think worse about the couple, while only 7% said that they felt better and had a good impression of Harry and Meghan.



The poll was conducted on 1,672 adults from December 20 to 21, the Times reported.

Before the docuseries was aired, a royal source revealed that the couple could be stripped off their princely titles if they continued to make allegations against the royal family.



"Charles will be very cautious of repeating the mistakes made with Diana. When she was stripped of her HRH after the divorce, it fed into her narrative that the palace was a vindictive and cruel establishment. Imagine if they did something similar to Harry. He would be able to go on Oprah all over again and say, 'They did it to my mother, and now they are doing it to me.' It would completely play into their victim narrative," the palace source was quoted as saying.



Reacting to The Times poll, Tom Quinn, author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, said: "I’m only surprised that the documentary didn’t do more damage to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."