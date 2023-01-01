Benjamin Netanyahu slams ‘despicable’ UN vote, says Israel not bound by it

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (December 31) vehemently slammed a United Nations General Assembly vote that asked for a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories. "The Jewish people are not occupiers in their own land nor occupiers in our eternal capital Jerusalem and no U.N. resolution can distort that historical truth," Netanyahu said in a video message, adding that Israel was not bound by the "despicable decision".

Netanyahu has assumed prime ministerial office just this week. He is heading a government which has set settlement expansion as a priority and includes parties who want to annex West Bank land where they are built.

Palestinians seek occupied West Bank, along with Gaza and East Jerusalem for the Palestinian state. Israeli settlements in the West Bank are viewed by most countries as illegal. Israel strongly disputes this view citing historical and biblical ties to the land.

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) also known as the World Court, is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, though the ICJ has no power to enforce them.

The U.N. General Assembly asked the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's "occupation, settlement and annexation ... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem."

Members of Netanyahu's new government have pledged to bolster settlements with development plans, budgets and authorisation of dozens of outposts built without permits.

The cabinet includes newly created posts and restructured roles that grant some of those powers to pro-settler coalition partners, who ultimately aim to extend Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank.

