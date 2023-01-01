Morning Brief: World greets 2023 with fireworks, Taiwan offers aid to China amid new Covid wave, and more

People across the world turned a new chapter of their lives as they bid farewell to 2022 and welcomed a new year on Sunday (January 1) with celebrations in different parts, including Auckland, Sydney, Hong Kong, and others. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday said Taiwan was ready to provide "necessary assistance" to China to help it deal with the fresh wave of Covid infections. China's defence ministry has accused the US military of misguiding the public about a previous confrontation between the two forces in the South China Sea about the disputed Paracel Islands.

With aspirations and expectations, the world's eight billion people look forward to the year 2023. They said goodbye to the chaotic 12 months, which were marred by several crises, including the Ukraine war, and other conflicts.

2022 was bittersweet and will be remembered for a lot of reasons like the Russia-Ukraine war, the cost of living crisis, the Covid pandemic etc. The past year will also be remembered for the deaths of Queen Elizabeth, Pele and former pope Benedict. There were some happy moments as well, such as Argentina's World Cup win.

Tsai, in her traditional new year message, delivered at the presidential office, said everyone had seen the rise in cases in China.

"As long as there is a need, based on the position of humanitarian care, we are willing to provide the necessary assistance to help more people get out of the pandemic and have a healthy and safe new year," she said, without elaborating.

China considers Taiwan to be Chinese territory and has not ruled out the use of force to control the self-governing island.

Two days after the US military alleged that a Chinese Navy aircraft flew dangerously close to a US air force jet, the defence ministry of China has accused the US military of fudging information, Reuters reported. According to a defence ministry spokesperson, the US military plane violated international law and compromised the safety of Chinese pilots.

