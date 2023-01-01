Foo Fighters confirm they will start performing soon after Taylor Hawkins's death: ‘He’ll be there in Spirit'

The Foo Fighters are in the movie! After a tragic year, the band has confirmed that they are ready to move forward as they enter the new year with new hopes. On Saturday, the band released a long, heartfelt statement as they informed fans that they will soon return to the stage after a long pause due to the devastating death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March.



In the heartfelt message shared on the social media handles, the band members remembered Hawkins as they said goodbye to the "most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known."

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the post reads.

''The Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and the continuation of life. And for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music."

The statement continues, "Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were, and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward."



Concluding the message, the band reads: ''We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night.''



The statement comes almost nine months after Hawkins was found dead, following which the band cancelled all their scheduled shows on their world tour.

The 50-year-old drummer was found dead in a hotel room on March 25, just before the band was scheduled to play in Bogota, Colombia.



No cause of death was given. But as per reports, he had different drugs like marijuana and opioids in his body before he died.