North Korea: Kim Jong Un wants ‘exponential increase’ in nuclear arsenal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for an "exponential increase" in the country's nuclear arsenal, reported North Korea's state-run television KRT on Sunday (January 1). The state media said that Kim batted for new powerful missiles for "nuclear counterstrikes". Another state-run news outlet KCNA said that Kim called for development of another ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) system whose main mission is quick nuclear counterstrike.

Kim reportedly highlighted the need to boost the nuclear arsenal at a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party. He also spoke about securing "overwhelming military power" to defend North Korea's sovereignty and security.

North Korea has carried out series of missile launches and tests in the year gone by. The tests have included ICBMs. Though each test drew widespread global criticism, North Korea chose to weather the storm and carry on with the tests.

As reported by North Korean state-run news outlets on Sunday, Kim accused Washington and Seoul of carrying out a "plot to isolate and stifle" Pyongyang, calling it "unparalleled in human history."

The report came hours after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its east coast, in a rare late-night, New Year's Day weapons test.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.