Jaishankar says ties with China ‘not normal’, adds India will not compromise on core issues

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that India will not agree to any attempt to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) unilaterally by China. The foreign minister also noted that New Delhi's relations with Beijing are "not normal", but asserted that there would be no compromise on core issues between the nations.



The minister said, "Today, the state of our relations with China is not very normal because we will never agree to any attempt to change the Line of Actual Control unilaterally."

His remarks came after a recent skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. During the face-off, soldiers from both sides sustained "minor injuries".

The clash, which was reported to have taken place on December 9, was the first major skirmish between the Indian and Chinese armies since the fierce face-off in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

While addressing the Indian community in Cyprus on Friday, Jaishankar also attacked Pakistan indirectly as he said that terrorism can never be used as a tool to force India to the negotiating table. It was his first official visit to the Mediterranean country.

Jaishankar slammed the "neighbour" and said no country has suffered from terrorism as much as India. He said, "We want good neighbourly relations with everybody. But good neighbourly relations doesn't mean excusing or looking away or rationalising terrorism. That we are very clear. We will never normalise it. We will never allow terrorism to force us to the negotiating table."



(With inputs from agencies)

