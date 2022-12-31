Aung San Suu Kyi’s party condemns latest jail sentence to her by court in junta regime

Jailed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's political party on Saturday (December 31) condemned the latest jail sentence announced against her and said that it would continue to oppose the military junta whose court imposed it. On Friday, Suu Kyi was handed a seven-year jail on corruption charges. Rights groups say that the trials were a sham. The Nobel laureate, 77, has now been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

Former president and Suu Kyi ally Win Myint received the same sentence on Friday.



Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) central committee said in a statement, "Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi worked for development of the country during the time they were in power, and they worked according to the law."

The NLD "will continue to work with the people... for the release of all political prisoners, to get rid of the military dictatorship and fight for justice", it said.

The military has cited alleged widespread voter fraud during elections in November 2020, which were won resoundingly by the NLD, as a reason for its coup, which sparked huge protests and a bloody crackdown.

International observers said at the time that the polls were largely free and fair.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.