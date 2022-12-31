From King Charles to Indian PM Modi: World pays tribute to former Catholic Church leader Pope Benedict XVI

Following the confirmation of the demise of Pope Benedict XVI, former Catholic Church leader, tributes started pouring in from world leaders. Benedict passed away three days after the current church leader, Pope Francis warned the world he was "gravely" ill.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his tribute to the Pope Emeritus by saying that the world is losing a special church leader, Reuters reported.



The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to the catholic leader. Modi described Benedict as "a man who devoted his entire life to the Church and the teachings of the Lord Christ. "

"He will be remembered for his rich service to society," he added.

The 42-year-old Indian-origin UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak remembering Benedict's visit to the UK in 2010 described it as a "historic" moment for Catholics and non-Catholics.

The Royal family on Twitter also shared a tweet, sharing King Charles III's message of condolence to Pope Francis following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "My thoughts go out to Catholics in France and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked with soul and intelligence for a more fraternal world."

UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Twitter posted, "Principled in his faith, tireless in his pursuit of peace, and determined in his defence of human rights, he was a spiritual guide to millions across the world and one of the leading academic theologians of our time...His powerful calls for solidarity with marginalized people everywhere and his urgent appeals to close the widening gap between rich and poor are more relevant than ever."

The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described Benedict as a "giant of faith and reason."

"A man in love with the Lord who put his life at the service of the Universal Church and has spoken, and will continue to speak, to the hearts and minds of people with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth of his Magisterium. A Christian, a pastor, a theologian: a great man whom history will not forget," added Meloni.

(WIth inputs from agencies)