Did you know James Corden auditioned for 'Lord of the Rings' for this role?

Did you know James Corden tried his luck in the Lord of the Rings trilogy? The Late night host has recently revealed that he once auditioned the role of hobbit Samwise Gamgee.



James made the shocking revelation during his recent interview with Josh Horowitz on 'Happy Sad Confused.' Talking about his big audition, James recalled that every single person in London back then was trying to get a role in the trilogy.

"Every single person in London auditioned for The Lord of the Rings. Everybody. I auditioned for Samwise. I was doing the accent and everything," he told the host.



Despite how much he did to get the role, he said that his audition was "not good."



"Two of my other friends went in [to audition], and then we all got called back the next day, and then none of us got called back after that,'' the comedian said.