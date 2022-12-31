Russia-Ukraine war: At least one dead as multiple blasts rock Kyiv on New Year's Eve

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

At least one person died and several were injured on Saturday (December 31) after missile strikes on Kyiv, the capital city of war-hit Ukraine, on New Year's Eve, the Ukrainian officials claimed.

Air raid sirens rang out in the Ukrainian capital after multiple blasts shook Kyiv on Saturday afternoon. According to the journalists of the news agency AFP, at least 10 explosions were heard in the city. Local authorities said that the air raid alerted the residents, urging them to go to shelters.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media: "According to preliminary information, one person died in the Solomianskyi district. Several people were injured."

AFP also reported that attacks were also reported by local officials in the southern Mykolaiv region and the Khmelnytskyi region in the west.

Zelensky reacts to the strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his nation will not forgive Russia and its aggression after the recent strikes just hours before the New Year.

Zelensky said on social media: "Several waves of missile attacks on New Year's Eve. Missiles against people... No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE