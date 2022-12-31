Syria records lowest deaths in 2022 since war began; 3,825 dead including 321 kids, says war monitor

A war monitor on Saturday said that this year, Syria recorded the lowest death toll since the war began a decade ago. In 2022, at least 3,825 people died, AFP reported. Among the 1,627 persons killed this year, there were 321 children, said UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Over 500 jihadists have died this year.

Adding more casualties, the Observatory said that some 627 government security force personnel and 217 fighters loyal to Bashar al-Assad were among the dead.

Last year, it put the toll at 3,476 but revised it up to 3,882.

Although, the war has waned a bit in the last three years following the suppression of anti-government protests in 2011.

Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Observatory told AFP that a huge number of deaths occurred due to security chaos, and strikes launched by Israel and the IS group in the Syrian desert.

According to reports, the war has killed almost half a million people since it broke out a decade ago.

Türkiye has threatened to attack Syrian Kurds on the ground several times.

(With inputs from agencies)

