DDCA director, Bollywood stars pay visit to Rishabh Pant in Dehradun following car crash

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma met Rishabh Pant on Saturday, December 31st, at the Max Hospital in Dehradun where Pant is admitted following a car accident.

Expressing satisfaction over the treatment Pant is getting, Sharma said the Indian keeper-batter in being taken care well and that the board is also in touch with the doctors at Max, taking regular updates on his condition. Speaking to the reporters, he said, “He (Pant) is being looked after well by doctors here. The BCCI is also in touch with them, taking updates on his condition. As of now, he will be kept here only."

While driving down to his hometown in Roorkee from Delhi to spend some time with his mother on the New Year’s, Pant met with an accident in the wee hours on Friday morning. His luxury car got hit into the road divider and then flipped, causing serious damage to him and the car as well. As per the onlookers, Rishabh was lucky to escape the scene as his vehicle caught fire shortly after falling.

Although Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back, he is believed to be in a stable condition at the moment, as per the police.

Moreover, two Bollywood celebrities – Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher also paid visit to Rishabh Pant in the hospital.

"He (Pant) is doing fine. We met him as fans. Let us pray that he recovers soon and we see him playing again," Anil Kapoor told reporters.

While veteran actor Anupam Kher said both made him laugh and met his mother and relatives too.

"Everything is fine. We met Pant, his mother and relatives, they are all fine. We made him laugh a lot," Anupam Kher said.