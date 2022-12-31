In his New Year message, Russia's defence chief says 'victory is inevitable'

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, in his New Year's message on Saturday, said that Russia's victory over Ukraine was "inevitable" as he praised the heroism of soldiers fighting for Russia.

The defence chief said that situation on the frontlines is still “difficult” and criticised the West along with Ukraine for making efforts to contain Russia.

"Dear comrades-in-arms, friends. In the outgoing year, we all faced serious trials that changed the usual course of time, we meet it in a difficult military-political situation, when those who are trying to erase our glorious history and great achievements, they demolish monuments to the victors of fascism and put war criminals on a pedestal, cancel and desecrate everything Russian,” he said.

"The outgoing year will forever enter the military chronicle of the fatherland, filled with your immortal deeds, selfless courage and heroism in the fight against neo-nazism and terrorism. We meet the New Year in a difficult military-political situation," the defence chief added.

He praised Russian troops' "immortal actions, selfless courage and heroism" in fighting against what he termed as "neo-Nazism and terrorism."

"In the coming year, I want to wish everyone good health, fortitude, reliable and devoted comrades and, of course, clear skies. Our victory, like the New Year, is inevitable,” he said.

Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected the assertion of Russia that it is waging a war against "Nazis" in Ukraine, calling it a baseless excuse by President Vladimir Putin for annexing the territory.