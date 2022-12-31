'Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me': Oprah pays touching tribute to late broadcasting icon

Barbara Walters, iconic broadcast journalist and TV personality, died on Friday at the age of 93 in her New York home. Creator of the popular chat show 'The View' and a pioneer in the field of television news, she was known for her dauntless style. After her death, personalities from the fields of news, entertainment, and politics in the United States shared their shock at her demise on their social media handles.

Oprah Winfrey wrote, "Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted, “I have sad news to share today Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline.”

Monica Lewinsky, who Walters interviewed in 1999, "I knew barbara for over half of my life. we met in the spring of 1998, in the midst of the starr investigation; i was 24. i remarked that this was the first time i’d ever been in serious trouble. i’d basically been a good kid — got good grades, didn’t do drugs, never shoplifted etc. without missing a beat barbara said: monica, next time shoplift.”

American Tennis legend Billie Jean King shared, “Pioneering TV news broadcaster Barbara Walters has died. A true trailblazer, she was the 1st woman anchor on the evening news. And I was privileged to know her. When she interviewed me, it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared. May she rest in power.”

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, "Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice.”