Brazil: Outgoing President Bolsonaro lands in US ahead of Lula's inauguration

Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro landed in Florida on Friday after delivering an emotional speech to his supporters. However, Bolsonaro made an early exit as his tenure will end when his leftist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will assume office. Although Bolsonaro's stay is not yet confirmed, the security staff was already present on his arrival. With two days left in Lula's oath ceremony, Bolsonaro might face charges for breaking Brazil's democratic tradition. His presidential plane departed from Brazil at 2 PM.

Earlier this Friday, he urged his supporters to continue their fight against Lula, followed by his departure to Florida. During the speech, he discussed the key highlights of his tenure and aspired to safeguard his legacy.



Bolsonaro's defeat in the most fraught elections of the generation followed a week of silence in Brazil. Some of Bolsonaro's supporters refused to accept his defeat and made baseless claims. The transition has created a tense environment in Brazil, accompanied by riots and bombing last week.

After Bolsonaro's sudden exit, Vice President Hamilton Maurao has taken over as the acting President of Brazil. However, Mourao will not give the presidential sash to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I am in flight, back soon," said Bolsonaro. However, there is no other statement from his side raising questions on who will hand the sash to Lula, CNN Brazil reported.

Furthermore, many supporters on the right are disappointed by Bolsonaro's exit. His reputation has taken a downturn due to his silence after the polls.

During his speech, some supporters called him a 'coward' at the entrance of the Alvorada Palace, his residence. While some people still stand with the outgoing President, many have expressed disappointment on his action.

The retired military officer has served as the 38th President of Brazil since 2019.

