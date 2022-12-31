Donald Trump had bank account in China during his presidency, reveal tax documents

Former US president Donald Trump had bank accounts in foreign countries including China during his presidency, the tax returns report released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee has revealed. The redacted tax returns showed that Trump had a bank account in China between 2015 to 2017. However, during the canvassing trail, Trump in a presidential debate claimed he had an account open but closed it before beginning the campaign.

“I had an account open, and I closed it. I closed it before I even ran for president, let alone became president," Trump said at the time.

Trump Organisation lawyer Alan Garten was quoted as saying by New York Times that the bank account in China was reportedly tied to Trump International Hotels Management.

Trump, who has been a vocal China critic throughout the years, was questioned by Democrat leader Daniel Goldman after the release of the tax returns and his Chinese connection.

“Generally, you only have bank accounts in a foreign country if you are doing transactions in that country’s currency. What business was Trump doing in China while he was President?” tweeted Goldman.

Trump had bank accounts in China while he was in office until 2018.



Generally, you only have bank accounts in a foreign country if you are doing transactions in that country’s currency.



What business was Trump doing in China while he was President? https://t.co/SQhyPEOOxi — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) December 30, 2022 ×

While Trump attacks the current administration for harbouring pro-China sentiments, President Joe Biden's financial disclosures have shown no connection to China.

After the release of the documents, Trump called the entire exercise a witch-hunt against him.

"There is no legitimate legislative purpose for their action. And if you look at what they've done, it's so sad for our country. It's nothing but another deranged political witch hunt which has been going on from the day I came down an escalator in Trump Tower," said the ex-president in a campaign video.

The Republican leader looking to mount a comeback in 2024 has been dealt a rough hand in the last few weeks. Prior to the release of the tax returns, Trump was indicted by a senate panel committee's report of trying to incite the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

(With inputs from agencies)