Ex-UK minister Alok Sharma among Indian origin people knighted by King Charles

COP26 chief and former UK cabinet minister Alok Sharma is among the prominent Indian-origin people honoured by King Charles III. Sharma, 55, has been knighted for his contribution to combating climate change through his leadership at the COP26 Summit. According to a statement issued by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), "Alok Sharma receives a Knighthood for his contribution to combatting climate change through his leadership at COP26 and driving the UK to agree a historic agreement from individual countries that will have a major impact in addressing climate change in the future."

The United Nations Conference in Glasgow (COP 26) was held last year and Alok Sharma was the president of the conference.

Born in Agra, Sharma moved to Reading when he was five years old. He is a qualified chartered accountant and worked in the banking sector before entering Parliament.

Meanwhile, other Indian-origin people knighted by King Charles III include Cambridge Professor Partha Sarathi Dasgupta, Dr Mayur Keshavji from the Highgate Medical Centre and Ivan Manuel Menezes, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Diageo.

Professor Partha Sarathi was honoured with a Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) for services to Economics and the Natural Environment.



Ivan Manuel Menezes was knighted for services to Business and Equality and Dr Mayur Keshavji received the knighthood for services to General Practice.

In other high honours, the new Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) included Professor Vengalil Krishna Kumar Chatterjee from the University of Cambridge for services to People with Endocrine Disorders; Dr Ramesh Dulichandbhai- President of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), for services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion; Dr Gurdial Singh Sanghera, founder and CEO of Oxford Nanopore Technologies among others, said a report by news agency PTI on Saturday.

The British Indian Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) included Professor Nishi Chaturvedi from the University College London for services to medical research; Ravinder Gill- founder of the College of Accountancy for services to higher education.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE