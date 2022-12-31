YouTuber Keenan Cahill, famous for his lip-sync videos, dies at 27

The famous YouTuber Keenan Cahill is no more. The social media sensation, who was best known for his lip-syncing videos, died on December 29 in Chicago.



Keenan breathed his last at a Chicago hospital where he was undergoing treatment after his heart surgery. His manager David Graham has told TMZ that Cahil had open heart surgery on December 15, after which complications arose and he was put on life support.

Keenan passed away on Thursday after he was taken off the life support system.



Cahill, who has a huge following on Youtube and other social media platforms, has become known for his lip-sync collabs with celebrities like 50 Cent, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and others.



Born and raised in Chicago, Keenan has Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, a genetic condition that causes organs and tissues to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred, and eventually waste away (atrophy). Skeletal abnormalities are also common in this condition, according to MedlinePlus.



His family has set up a GoFundMe to get help with funeral expenses. The message reads: "We are sad to announce the passing of Keenan Cahill." The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the funeral expenses. Katie Owens (who set up the GoFundMe) is Keenan’s maternal aunt and sister to his mother, Erin Cahill.''

''Keenan is an inspiration, and let’s celebrate by remembering all the content he created, the artists he collaborated with, the music he produced, and the love he had for everyone who supported him over the years.''



Cahill rose to fame in 2010 thanks to his lip-sync videos that caught the attention of netizens and also artists like Perry and 50 Cent. He started his YouTube career after he received a computer and webcam on his 13th birthday.



After this, he started creating videos that went viral. Over the years, many stars like 50 Cent, Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Justin Bieber have appeared on his channel.



Soon after the news of his death was confirmed, many celebrities and netizens mourned his death.



DJ Pauly D, who has worked with Cahill, paid tribute to the star. ''Rip Keenan. Thank you for always making the world smile.

YouTube star Keenan Cahill passes away at only 27 years old 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/SIvcFmjc6l — Rap Marathon (@RapMarathon_) December 30, 2022 ×

''RIP the young legend Keenan Cahill 🕊️'' Another user tweeted.