'I am thrilled for a new experience...' - Cristiano Ronaldo on joining Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr FC on two-and-a-half-year deal on Friday, after parting ways with Manchester United to become a free agent. Upon joining his new side in a ground-breaking deal – where he is expected to earn more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million) till 2025, Ronaldo said he is thrilled for a new experience.

“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring,” Ronaldo said in a statement.

Having won almost everything that was there to win in Europe, that too with multiple clubs - be it Manchester United, Real Madrid and even Juventus, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner admitted it was the right time for him to make a move to the new continent – Asia, where he wishes to attain more success.

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” Ronaldo said,

"I am looking forward to joining my new team mates and together with them help the Club to achieve success," he added.

Ronaldo hogged limelight after joining Manchester United from Sporting CP as a youngster back in 2003. During his first stint with the Red Devils, Ronaldo won three Premier League crowns, a FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and a Club World Cup.

After spending close to six years at the Old Trafford, the Portugal star moved to the Spanish League top-division – LA Liga, joining Real Madrid. There he became the global star, having scored 451 times across all competitions. During his nine-year stay at the Bernabeu, Ronaldo won two La Liga titles, as many Spanish Cups and three back-to-back Champions Leagues.

He then joined the Italian club Juventus in 2018, where he claimed two Serie A titles and a Copa Italia trophy. Later, he returned to Manchester United in 2021 and was side’s top-goal-scorer across all competitions with 24 goals in the same season.

However, it was during the second season with United when his relation with the club’s new manager, Eric Ten Hag started to get worsen. Following an explosive interview with famous British journalist, Piers Morgan, where he went all out against the manager, Manchester United and club’s legends, both parties decided to part ways with immediate effect.