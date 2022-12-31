'RRR' Oscar campaign: NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan to make first US appearance with SS Rajamouli in LA screening

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' will have a special screening in Los Angeles' TCL Chinese Theater in IMAX on January 9. This will be the first screening of the film in the US to include the presence of two main cast members, NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, alongside Rajamouli. Music composer MM Keeravaani will also be present. Indian government chose Pan Nalin directorial Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' as an official entry for the Oscars, but that has made the backers of 'RRR' only more enthusiastic about the film's chances in major categories including Best Director and Best Picture. Rajamouli, Rao Jr, and Charan will be present at the Golden Globes 2023 event as well.

The film is up for two trophies at thee Golden Globes: Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film.

Beyond Fest's official Twitter handle shared the news. The tweet read, "It's official! We are going back to the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX for the biggest ever @RRRMovie #encoRRRe on Jan 9. For the FIRST TIME EVER in the US, S.S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer M.M. Keeravaani join IN-PERSON. Tix on sale @am_cinematheque.com Jan 4 at noon."

'RRR' follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. , Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists. The film was a hit in India, but it was the Netflix release in the United States and other regions of the world that really made the film blow up big time. And then, everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood fell under the spell cast by Rajamouli, who had similarly enjoyed rapturous responses the world over for his 'Baahubali' movies.

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of 'RRR'.