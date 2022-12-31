North Korea fired three ‘unidentified ballistic missiles,’ says South Korea

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the eastern waters on Saturday morning, South Korea’s military said. It comes five days after Pyongyang flew five drones into the South’s airspace, stoking further tensions in the peninsula. The missile landed in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military said, but did not give further details as to what type of missile was fired, reports AFP news agency.

The latest missile launch comes after eight days as the military tensions between the two countries rose sharply this year.

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into (the) East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

North Korea has test-fired more than 70 ballistic and cruise missiles this year, a move seen by experts as a warning to the US and South Korea in a bid to bolster its leverage in future dealings.

South Korea has already been on alert over potential intrusions ever since one of the North's drones flew close to the capital Seoul.

Though South's military deployed fighter jets and attack helicopters, it failed to bring down the drones after a five-hour operation.

The major embarrassment caused South Korea’s defence minister to offer a public apology after much criticism.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the incident was “intolerable” and assured to fight back against Pyongyang to make them realise that "provocations are always met with harsh consequences".

The latest provocation comes at a time when North Korea is holding a major party meeting in Pyongyang in which Kim Jong-un and other senior party officials are setting out their policy goals for 2023 in key areas including diplomacy, security and the economy.

