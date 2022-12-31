Cristiano Ronaldo signs two-and-a-half-year contract with Saudi’s Al-Nassr: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported. The 37-year-old Portugal star, whose contract with Manchester United was terminated last month, signed the deal with the Riyadh club on Friday, in a move that will see him getting a remuneration of $75 million a year. Moreover, commercial deals will add to his hefty salary to $213 million a year.

The football club announced the deal on Friday.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC

Al-Nassr, which is at the top 2 of the Saudi Pro League table, plans to announce the deal after Saturday's game against Al-Khaleej.

According to reports, the contract is expected to last two-and-a-half years and will expire on June 2025.

CBS reported that Ronaldo has already finished major necessary medical procedures before signing his contract, while the second set of tests are expected to take place next week.

The news of the transfer of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner comes after a disappointing 2022 World Cup, which saw the side benching him for the quarterfinal against Morocco. He was also not played during the side’s Round 16 game against Switzerland.

Ronaldo’s second stint at the United was riddled with controversies, where rumours of tiff with manager Erik ten Hag often made the headlines.

Speculations over Ronaldo’s exit turned rife since the summer when he expressed his desire to leave United with no Champions League place on offer.

His signing with the Riyadh club was expedited after several top European clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid did not make an offer.

Ronaldo’s second outing at Old Trafford was disappointing as he had scored just once in the Premier League this season before his eventual departure.

