Is Iranian government mulling plans to criminalise sharing of information?

The Iranian government is apparently planning to criminalise sharing of any information deemed critical of the regime, television channel Iran International reported on Friday (December 30). This news development comes amid nationwide mass protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini allegedly in the custody of Iran's morality police.

As per the report, President Ebrahim Raisi's administration is reportedly planning to secretly pass bills, aimed at restricting the activities of citizen journalists. The bills might criminalise any reporting deemed critical of the regime.

Expressing concerns over the reported bill, the Association of Iranian Journalists claimed that the details of the bill are not known yet as the government is attempting to hide it from experts and journalists.

As per the report, the members of parliament are backing the plan titled "Legal and judicial action against the spread of fake news in cyberspace". Meanwhile, the administration is working on a bill called "The comprehensive bill of journalism".

As per the report by Iran International, culture minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili had previously announced that the bill had been approved by the cultural committee of the government. It would be sent to the parliament after the cabinet's review.

So far, there is no official response to the reports.

