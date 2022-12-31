28-year-old suspect arrested for brutal killing of four Idaho university students

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of four Idaho university students, who were found stabbed in a home near the campus last month. The man, who has been identified as Bryan C Kohberger, was arrested on Friday in Chestnuthill Township in the Pocono Mountains region of Pennsylvania. The news of the arrest comes after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were found the murdered at their off-campus home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13.

Kohberger, who briefly appeared in court Friday morning, was listed as a PhD student in criminal justice at Washington State University in Pullman, less than 16 kilometres (10 miles) from where the killings took place.

For weeks, the local police and the FBI have been trying hard to locate the murderer. They received nearly 20,000 tips and collected thousands of evidence before nabbing the culprit. The FBI had reportedly dispatched more than 60 agents to the case as the identity of the killer could not be ascertained.

The grisly murder rocked the city of 25,000 people and was described by law enforcement agencies as “the worst they’ve seen”. Photos showed blood oozing down the side of the building.

The police have been looking for a white Hyundai sedan, which is said to have been spotted near the campus on the night of the murders. Officials said that the suspect was using a long knife to eliminate the students—the motive for which is yet to be ascertained.

The murders were first reported by two surviving roommates—Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke. The murders took place between 3 and 4 am. They had reached the place after they could not reach their friends and called the police.

(With inputs from agencies)