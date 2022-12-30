UN rights chief calls for online hate safety nets in 2023

Volker Turk, UN rights chief, called for protection against online hatred and a end to dehumanising identity politics on Friday as part of a more sensitive social media environment in 2023.

"My hope for next year is that we lead our lives, individually and collectively, with kindness, empathy and unity, in how we relate to each other," Turk said as 2022 comes to an end.

The high commissioner for human rights of the United Nations urged people to disagree but not jeopardise respect in the process and contribute to a more dignified society in the ensuing year.

"As we navigate our lives online, I hope we will have the freedom to express ourselves, with the assurance of protection from hatred and disinformation," he said in a statement.

"That we will be considerate when we share our views. To think of the person on the other side of the screen.

"To disagree with respect and to embrace diversity. There is no place for dehumanising the other by using reductionist labels or identity politics."

Everyone should be able to enjoy their rights in complete safety, he said, urging people to speak out when they see someone else being wronged.

(With inputs from agencies)