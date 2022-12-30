Top 10 world news: Putin extends invite to Chinese President Xi for a spring 2023 state visit, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video conference on Friday, in which the former invited Xi to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023. In other news, seven people, including three children were killed in a gas blast at a restaurant in Turkey's Aydin province. Finally, a probe has been launched into Twitter after details of over 400 million users were put on sale.

Click on the headlines to read more:

In introductory remarks between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin said, "We are expecting you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow."

According to Aydin's governor Huseyin Aksoy, five other people sustained injuries with one of them being in critical condition, the Associated Press reported. Aksoy said that initial testimonies from a restaurant worker suggested there was a leak in a cooking gas cannister, which caused the explosion.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's trusted aide Qin Gang has been appointed as the new foreign minister, reported state radio on Friday.

Another case of a data breach makes headlines and this time it's at Twitter. A hacker named "Ryushi" has demanded for $200,000 to hand over the data of 400 million users including some celebrities, and politicians- and delete it.

The Constitutional Court in Peru ordered that the wall, which separates Lima’s rich neighbourhood from the poor, should be demolished, calling it "discriminatory”.

In 2018, a citizen had filed a case for removing the 10-kilometre wall, which has a height of two metres and is covered with barbed wire on the top. The wall was nicknamed the "Wall of Shame."

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday (December 30) that the coronavirus strategy in the nation was "optimised" to protect the lives of citizens. China is currently reeling amid a sudden surge in positive Covid cases, with reports of multiple outbreaks across the country.

State owned Kozloduy nuclear plant in Bulgaria signed a deal for nuclear fuel supply with a French firm on Friday (December 30) in its attempts to replace dependence on Russia. The state-owned Kozloduy plant on the Danube river currently relies on Russian fuel for its two Soviet-built 1,000-megawatt reactors.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday (December 30) that it is in touch with Uzbekistan's authorities after the government and multiple media reports said that 18 children in the country died after consuming Dok-1 Max- a cold and flu syrup manufactured by Indian-based pharmaceutical Marion Biotech.

Watch | WION Fineprint: Japan govt to pay about $7,600 per child if a family leaves Tokyo