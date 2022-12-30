Gautam Gambhir urges coaches, selectors to do their bit to get Prithvi Shaw back in reckoning

Former India opener and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir urges the selectors, coaches, and even the management to put some cricketers like Prithvi Shaw, in particular, on the right track. Despite knocking on the selectors' doors for some time now, Pant hasn't gotten the chance that he deserved. Aware of his performance in the domestic circuit, Gambhir - who had his share of challenges during his early days, feels Shaw must get back into the reckoning, and for that, coaches and selectors must play a role.

Speaking at length on this on Star Sports, Gambhir questioned the roles of these heads saying,

“What are coaches there for? What are selectors there for? Not just to select the team or probably do those throwdowns and make them ready for the game. Ultimately, it is the selectors, the coaches, and the management, who should try and get these guys, especially someone like Prithvi Shaw, on the right track,” Gautam said.

Gambhir also wants either of Dravid or the management to have a clear and transparent conversation with Shaw about his future as he feels such players cannot get wasted.

“That is one of the jobs of the management is. It is not only about preparing them for a game or helping them in the practice sessions. If that is the case, whether it is Rahul Dravid or the national selection chairman should have a word with him and show him the clarity and probably keep him around the group,” Gambhir added.

Gautam is of the opinion that any player who plays for India must tick all the boxes, be it fitness-wise or discipline-wise, and that is where the trainers come into the picture. He further feels Shaw is too good a cricketer to be left out, and that it's high he should be given more chances to prove his worth.